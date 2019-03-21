GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood County deputies say 20-year-old Ian Matthew Dantzler, a resident of Abbeville, faces a slew of charges ranging from car break-ins to car theft.
But the sheriff's office says before they could get him to jail, they had to chase him first.
Deputies say Dantzler reportedly broke into nearly 20 cars near Reynolds Avenue, Spring Valley Road, and Hollman Street during the early morning hours on Thursday, March 21. But Dantzler's spree came to an end when deputies say a business owner called 911 saying Dantzler was hiding behind the business.
However, when the business owner tried to stop him, Dantlzer fought the owner and fled on foot. Investigators with Greenwood County, along with other deputies and the Bloodhound Tracking Team, arrived and began looking for him. Deputies say during the search, Dantzler burglarized another business and stole a car from that business' lot.
Greenwood County S.O. says patrol deputies spotted the stolen car almost immediately after the new 911 call came in and tried to perform a traffic stop, but Dantzler refused to stop and lead a car chase starting at Reynolds Avenue and Bypass 25. Deputies say Dantzler continued to flee on the bypass towards the Spinx Station on Highway 34 before turning toward Ninety Six. However, deputies say Ninety Six PD deployed spike strips near city limits, popping the tires on Dantzler's getaway car.
But the chase didn't end there. Deputies report Dantzler approached the Train Depot in town, striking another car driving toward Greenwood in the westbound lane. He then tried to get away on foot, but deputies say officers caught him shortly thereafter.
Dantzler, the other driver, and one officer were treated at Self Regional Healthcare for undisclosed injuries.
Deputies say Dantzler already had four outstanding warrants from Greenwood County S.O. and other active arrest warrants from two other local agencies. He faces the following charges:
- 21 counts of theft from a motor vehicle
- 1 count of felony DUI
- 3 counts of burglary
- 2 counts of grand larceny
- 1 count of failure to stop for blue lights and siren
- 1 count of leaving the scene of an accident
- 1 count of possession of a stolen tag
- 1 count of driving under suspension
- 1 count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- 1 count of shoplifting
In addition to deputies with the sheriff's office, officers from Ninety Six PD and Greenwood PD aided in getting Dantzler arrested.
