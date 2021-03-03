(Spartanburg, SC/FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says three murder suspects have been arrested in connection to a double homicide in 2020.
Deputies responded to a shooting on Walden Circle on October 25 where they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Kelli Eileen Curran, 51, died at the hospital shortly thereafter.
Nearly two months after the shooting, Timothy Keith Thompson II, 37, also died from his injuries.
On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office confirmed three suspects were facing charges in connection with the shooting: Deandre Fuller, Kenyatta Lebby and Tyleek Johnson.
According to arrest warrants, the suspects took guns, money and a safe from the victims.
Thompson's family released the following statement:
It would be incredibly difficult to describe Timothy with only a few words. Timothy's family and friends were the most important part of his life. He was a giving man, and was always trying to help as many people as possible. He would have given you the shirt off his back. He was strong and brave. He was a son, a big brother, and a close friend to many people. "He will truly be missed," is the understatement of a life time. We want to thank all of the wonderful nurses and doctors at Spartanburg Regional Hospital, as well the officers and investigators of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. We are eternally grateful for all your hard work and determination to bring justice for Timothy, Kelli, and our family. You're our favorites.
All three suspects are each charged with two counts of murder, two counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Lebby, 21, was taken into custody on Feb. 12 on unrelated charges. Fuller, 22, was taken into custody on Feb. 16 with the help of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Greenville Police nd the U.S. Marshal's Task Force. Johnson, 23, was taken into custody by Greenville Police on Mar. 2.
They are currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
