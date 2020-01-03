GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood County deputies say three teens are behind bars for a string of armed robberies in the area that targeted delivery drivers right around Christmas, but a fourth suspect is still on the loose.
Deputies say the first armed robbery happened on December 23, 2019, around 11:30 p.m. on Short Leaf Court. A delivery driver for a local restaurant was robbed at gunpoint by four suspects who fled from the scene on foot. The group got away with food, cash, and personal property belonging to the driver. Investigators did respond to the scene.
The next hit happened the very next night, on Christmas Eve at 11 p.m. Deputies got a report then of another armed robbery by four suspects matching the descriptions of the last incident and again on Short Leaf Court. However, Greenwood County S.O. says they hit a different delivery driver from a different local restaurant. The suspects again fled on foot and again took food, cash, and personal property. This time, deputies brought out the Bloodhound Tracking Team to search, but they couldn't find them. Evidence was still gathered to continue the investigation.
A third armed robbery happened just two days into 2020, when four suspects matching the previous descriptions again targeted another driver at 12:55 a.m., stealing the same things as last time. This time, the armed robbery happened near the West Brook Apartments, not too far from Short Leaf Court. For the second time, bloodhounds were brought out and the suspects again weren't caught, but more evidence was gathered to build the case.
Fourth time would be the charm for deputies, when yet another armed robbery happened on January 2, 2020 around 11:25 p.m., less than 12 hours after the third armed robbery. Again, the suspects took off with food, cash, and the driver's personal property, and again it happened near the West Brook Apartments. But this time, deputies say Uniform Patrol Deputies were able to capture one suspect near the scene with some of the stolen property. Crediting "good old fashioned police work", deputies were then able to get to a nearby apartment, where they found two more suspects with what Greenwood Co. deputies was copious evidence connecting them to the armed robberies.
The three suspects, who remain unnamed as of writing, are charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, but deputies note more charges and arrests are to come pending the outcome of the investigation.
No deputies or victims suffered injuries during the course of the investigation.
