SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- After a tip was submitted to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, two individuals were found traveling with 18 ounces of narcotics along Interstate 85, on April 1, 2020.
According to the press release, the individual's motorcycle was stopped and found with 18 ounces of methamphetamine in a backpack. Both suspects on the bike denied ownership of the backpack found with the narcotics.
Both suspects were placed into custody for trafficking methamphetamine over 400 grams. Both have been denied bond.
The suspects were identified as Daniel Anthony Bailey and April Dawn Coleman.
