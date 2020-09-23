PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said a traffic stop led to the discovery of more than a kilogram of meth in a vehicle and landed a man behind bars.
According to an ACSO incident report, deputies pulled over a vehicle in the area of Boone Hall Drive and Laurel Hill Drive in Piedmont and a free-air sniff by one of the department’s K-9s alerted deputies of the likelihood of drugs in the car.
“A probable cause search of the vehicle was completed resulting in the discovery of approximately 1077 grams of an off-white crystal-like substance that field tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine,” the report states.
Deputies seized the drugs, which totaled more than 2.37 pounds.
The driver, Trevor Kay, 34, was arrested and charged with trafficking meth, according to online jail records.
