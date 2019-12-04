GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said a traffic stop led to a major marijuana seizure.
It happened on Tuesday along I-85.
Deputies said they stopped a vehicle and found 75 pounds of marijuana hidden inside.
Deputies posted photos of the drug evidence on Facebook Wednesday.
