SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County deputies say an investigation into a pastor from Newberry and his reported involvement in crimes including indecent exposure led to his arrest Wednesday.
Deputies say their investigation into William Coates, the pastor of Newberry Christian Ministries Church, began on March 23, 2020. They say Coates is a traveling minister, and typically conducts services within people's homes.
Through their investigation, deputies learned that Coates had conducted services to groups of young male teens on multiple occasions. A victim reportedly said that during one of the services held at a Spartanburg County home, Coates asked him and another young male to remove their clothes.
Deputies say Coates is also accused of exposing himself in front of the young teens.
Coates, according to deputies, also has written an explicit fictional book and distributed it to certain people whom he chooses. The minister reportedly also has a website for the church that only members can access.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit arrested Coates on April 8. He has been charged with the following:
- Disseminating Obscene Material
- Indecent Exposure,
- 3 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
Deputies say that through their investigation, they learned that Coates has lived at multiple residences throughout the United States - so there is a possibility of additional victims, and the investigation remains active.
Anyone who may have been a victim of Coates' is asked to reach out to Investigator Tiffany Hill at (864) 503-4579 or email her at thill@spartanburgcounty.com.
MORE NEWS:
Costco to give priority entrance at warehouses to first responders, healthcare workers
Deputies: Man accused of decade-old sex crime with minor in Greenville County, more victims possible
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.