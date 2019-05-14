GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies have asked for help identifying a woman accused of using a stolen credit card to buy nearly $2,000 worth of gift cards.
She made the fraudulent purchase at a CVS on Wade Hampton Boulevard.
Deputies said the next day, the woman also attempted to cash a stolen check at the South State Bank branch located in the Five Forks area.
The credit card and checks were stolen in an autobreaking that occurred at the YMCA in Taylors.
Deputies ask anyone with information to please contact Investigator Grimstad at 864-467-5248, email agrimstad@greenvillecounty.org, or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
