GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested after an infant suffered multiple injuries, and had to be hospitalized.
An incident report indicates that 18-year-old Michelle Jaimes Garduno brought her 7-week-old baby boy to Self Regional's emergency room on April 7.
Hospital staff informed deputies that the infant had bruising on his back, stomach, both knees, and groin area. He also had a flail chest due to five broken ribs.
According to the incident report, this was not the first time Garduno had brought her child to the emergency room. She reportedly came to the hospital on March 6 for bruising to his face, head and tongue area.
Officials say the Department of Social Services already had an active case regarding this incident.
Deputies determined that the infant would need to be taken into Emergency Protective Custody by the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office.
Through their investigation, deputies also found the infant was injured at a Pearl Street residence.
Garduno and David Cruz were arrested in connection to the incident. Law enforcement have yet to release their charges.
The incident report says the little boy will most likely be taken to Greenville for further treatment.
