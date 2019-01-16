WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said an investigation that began last week had uncovered a theft ring within the county.
The investigation started after the arrest of Joshua Chad Jackson, 41, on January 10. He has been charged with six counts of breaking into motor vehicle and three counts petit larceny.
Last week's investigation led deputies to discover a theft ring that spanned the county, including several municipalities and may reach into Pickens County- specifically the Clemson area.
Deputies arrested Ricardo Mauricio Heller and Gage Austin Lyda, both 19 years old, on January 15 as a result of the investigation.
Heller is charged with the following:
- 6 counts breaking into motor vehicles
- 3 counts petit larceny
- 1 count unlawful carry of pistol
- 1 count possession of a stolen weapon
Lyda is charged with the following:
- 1 count burglary, first degree
- 3 counts petit larceny
- 2 counts breaking into a motor vehicle
Oconee County deputies said investigators in the other affected jurisdictions are aware of the crimes and they are all working together in the investigation.
More charges are expected as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at (864) 718-1052 or (864) 638-4111. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
