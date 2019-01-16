Gage Lyda and Ricardo Heller Mugshots

Gage Austin Lyda (L) and Ricardo Mauricio Heller, both 19, were arrested and charged in Oconee County as part of an investigation into a theft ring within the county. 

 Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office

WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said an investigation that began last week had uncovered a theft ring within the county. 

The investigation started after the arrest of Joshua Chad Jackson, 41, on January 10. He has been charged with six counts of breaking into motor vehicle and three counts petit larceny.

+1 
Joshua Chad Jackson Mugshot

Joshua Jackson was arrested on various charges in Oconee County- including breaking into motor vehicles and petit larceny. His arrest led investigators to uncover a theft ring that exists throughout the county and other surrounding areas. 

Last week's investigation led deputies to discover a theft ring that spanned the county, including several municipalities and may reach into Pickens County- specifically the Clemson area.

Deputies arrested Ricardo Mauricio Heller and Gage Austin Lyda, both 19 years old, on January 15 as a result of the investigation.  

Heller is charged with the following: 

  • 6 counts breaking into motor vehicles
  • 3 counts petit larceny
  • 1 count unlawful carry of pistol
  • 1 count possession of a stolen weapon

Lyda is charged with the following: 

  • 1 count burglary, first degree
  • 3 counts petit larceny
  • 2 counts breaking into a motor vehicle

Oconee County deputies said investigators in the other affected jurisdictions are aware of the crimes and they are all working together in the investigation. 

More charges are expected as the investigation continues. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at (864) 718-1052 or (864) 638-4111. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC. 

