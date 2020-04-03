OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Two individuals have been arrested in Oconee after being located with two stolen vehicles and narcotics in their possession, according to a press release from Master Deputy Watts.
Late Thursday morning, investigators responded to an address on Westminster Highway near Walhalla, to investigate a stolen vehicle.
Once at the property, investigators discovered that another vehicle on the property was also stolen.
Investigators then obtained a search warrant and not only located the two vehicles, tracked their stolen tags, but also located a book bag with narcotics inside.
Investigators also discovered a handgun on one of the individual's on the property.
Dustin Allen Cox was then transported to Oconee County Detention Center, where he was booked for the following: Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime.
Angela Denise Lewis was also arrested on the scene, after investigators discovered two outstanding warrants on charges of trafficking methamphetamine from the last year. Lewis was also placed in custody.
Lewis is being held on a combined $300,000 bond. Cox is being held on a combing $445,000 bond.
