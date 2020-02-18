ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says deputies shot two of four dogs reportedly attacking a homeowner on Jackson Street Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies said they arrived to find the group of dogs injuring the man, tearing his clothes. Responding officials fired shots at the animals - hitting and killing two.
The other two dogs ran back inside the home. Animal Control and forensic investigators were called to the scene.
No deputies were injured in the incident, and the homeowner was transported to an area hospital with several non-life threatening injuries.
At this time, deputies believe the animals belonged to the man.
