LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County deputies say two people are in custody after a shooting Friday afternoon, including the person who was shot in the arm.
LCSO says the call from Currys Lake Road just after 3 p.m. LCSO says one person was shot in the arm as a result of the shooting, and that person along with another person were taken into custody.
Deputies say more arrests are possible, and the investigation is ongoing.
