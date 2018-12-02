ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - At least two have been shot and taken to an Upstate hospital after a shooting Sunday evening in Anderson County, per dispatchers.
Anderson County dispatchers tell FOX Carolina they have deputies responding to a still-active scene on Carrick Court. As of writing, the conditions of the victims are unknown, and details surrounding the shooting are also not available.
Deputies on scene later confirmed to us that there were indeed two victims, but their conditions were still unknown and the investigation is ongoing.
A FOX Carolina photographer noted the area around the residence is taped off, but neighbors are being allowed to come into the neighborhood to get home.
FOX Carolina is on the scene to gather information. Stay tuned for updates.
