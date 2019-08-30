RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies have arrested two Spartanburg men in Rutherford County in connection to multiple car break ins.
Deputies say the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office started receiving calls on August 30 for multiple car breaking and entering’s in the Chase and Sandy Mush area as well in the Bethany Church Road area.
After deputies responded to the area, they located a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign.
After a short car chase on Bethany Church Road, the vehicle finally stopped and the passengers were identified as TavarusAurtron Goudelock, 21 and Desmere AnellPetties, 20.
After further investigation both Goudelock and Petties were charged with twelve counts of Breaking and Entering of a motor Vehicle and three counts of Misdemeanor Larceny.
Both subjects are in the Rutherford County Detention Center under a $80,000 Secured bond.
