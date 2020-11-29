TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Transylvania County deputies caught one suspect after exchanges of gunfire with both deputies and homeowners, but two suspects still remain at large.
In a news release Sunday, TCSO says two homeowners returned to their residence in the Jeter Mountain area earlier in the afternoon to find a suspicious vehicle backed up to a storage building. The male homeowner confronted the occupants, and his spouse exited their car, exchanging gunfire with the suspects. The trio of suspects then fled in their vehicle while the homeowners called 911. No injuries were reported from this incident.
However, TCSO deputies say one of their own patrol deputies intercepted the suspects and began a pursuit. At one point, the suspects and the deputy exchanged gunfire, and the pursuit continued until the trio crashed their car. All three left on foot, but one suspect was taken into custody.
As of writing, a search is underway, concentrated in the Crab Creek and Jeter Mountain areas along the Henderson and Transylvania county line.
The two other suspects are both men. Here are the physical descriptions provided by TCSO:
- The first suspect is a white man in his late 30s, with a thin build, dark hair, dark beard, and hazel eyes. He stands at about 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He was wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans.
- The second suspect is a Hispanic male in his late 20s, with brown eyes and black hair. He stands at about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He was wearing a black Columbia jacket and blue jeans.
The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.
TCSO notes this is a joint operation conducted with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, and with assistance from several agencies in both counties.
