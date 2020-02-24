GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff's Office is on scene investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of "Petee's Drive In" along White Horse Road and Piedmont Highway, on Monday night, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with GCSO.
The call came in at 8:50 p.m. according to deputies.
When officials arrived, they discovered two teenage gunshot victims at a QuikTrip gas station across the street.
Both teens were transported to a nearby hospital with what officials believe to be non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: Walhalla standoff over after SWAT entered home, administered Narcan to suspect
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.