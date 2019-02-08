Union County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) --Union County Sheriff's Office is issuing a wanted persons alert for a man suspected of trafficking methamphetamine.
Sheriff Taylor explained that on January 31st, 2019, officials executed a narcotics investigation along 1404 Main Street in the Buffalo Community of Union County.
During the search, Tommy Mikel Willard Jr, 44, was detained and arrested at the scene for possession with intent to distribute marijuana. As deputies searched further, the following items were seized: 36.9 ounces of methamphetamine, 3.5 ounces, Taurus 9mm pistol, Taurus .38 Cal. Revolver, one Ruger .22 rifle with pistol grip and scope was located and seized along with $4,096.00 in U.S. Currency.
Tommy Mikel Willard was transported to Union County Jail and booked in for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and later made bond.
After the investigation, deputes sought additional warrants against Willard. Mr. Willard was able to make bond before these additional warrants were served.
The additional charges include: trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1/2 mile of a school, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
If anyone has info on Mr. Willard, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-427-0800 or 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.