WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday a Mountain Rest faces charges of domestic violence and kidnapping after an incident in which a woman was beaten and held inside a home for three days.
Tristan Michael Young, 21, of Nature Sweet Drive was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center Tuesday morning after he was arrested for breach of peace after a separate incident in which he was accused on banging on doors and windows of homes on Return Church Road.
The charges of domestic violence and kidnapping stem from an incident at his home on Nature Sweet Drive between March 16 and 19. During that time period, the arrest warrants state Young punched the victim repeatedly in the face until she was knocked unconscious, then beat her for several hours with a broom handle, urinated on her, and burned her back with cigarettes.
