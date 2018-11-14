WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after a man hoping to join the Illuminati instead nearly got swindled out of more than $20,000.
Deputies said they were called to an address on Davis Road in the Woodruff areas to meet with the victim.
The 62-year-old reportedly told deputies he was contacted to people about joining the Illuminati and was advised he would have to pay fees to join.
He sent an initial payment via Western Union for $250. Once that was processed, the victim told deputies he sent another $20,000 payment via Western Union that he was able to cancel.
MORE NEWS:
(Meredith) -- A 6-year-old girl in Texas was shot while waiting in the drive-thru at a McDonald's restaurant. The bullet was fired by an armed security guard at a nearby T-Mobile store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.