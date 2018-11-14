WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after a man hoping to join the Illuminati instead nearly got swindled out of more than $20,000.

Deputies said they were called to an address on Davis Road in the Woodruff areas to meet with the victim.

The 62-year-old reportedly told deputies he was contacted to people about joining the Illuminati and was advised he would have to pay fees to join.

He sent an initial payment via Western Union for $250. Once that was processed, the victim told deputies he sent another $20,000 payment via Western Union that he was able to cancel.

