CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- After members of an Upstate church contacted deputies about their concerns, it was found that the pastor was a 3rd tier registered sex offender.
Members of the Bethlehem Grove Baptist Church came to the Sheriff's office an investigation ensued, deputies reported.
The pastor, Henry Masten II had been found as a registered sex offender out of Richland County. He had reportedly failed to register his employment with Laurens County or Richland County Sheriff's Office.
A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was detained at the church on August 1, deputies say.
Masten was transported to the Johnson Detention Center, where he was booked for the charge.
It was found that Masten was originally convicted in Ohio for "Gross Sexual imposition" in 2014 and also was convicted for 2nd degree burglary in Richland County in 2007.
