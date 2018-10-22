WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Oconee County deputies said Monday that they are searching for a third suspect connected to a series of crimes on Dr. John's Road earlier this year.
Deputies said 24-year-old Harlie Montana Beck was arrested Saturday for accessory after the fact of a felony, and receiving stolen goods. Her charges stem from an ongoing investigation that led deputies to arrest Joseph Edward Kinsel on August 31.
According to arrest warrants, Beck was in possession of tools and an electronic item that were reported stolen from a Dr. John's Road residence on August 30.
Beck was also charged with providing assistance to Kinsel- deputies said she obtained gas for him on the 30th.
Now, deputies said they are looking for a third person in connection to the crimes.
Arrest warrants for 26-year-old Brandon Scott Hope charge him with the following:
- Two counts of grand larceny
- Six counts of petit larceny
- Four counts of financial transaction card fraud
- One count of financial transaction card theft
Deputies say all of the charges are related to the current investigation.
Currently, Kinsel remains in custody on a combined $74,5000 bond. He was charged with the following:
- Two counts of grand larceny
- Three counts of third degree burglary
- Six counts of petit larceny
- Four counts breaking into a motor vehicle
- One count each for failure to stop for a blue light, financial card fraud, and financial transaction card theft
Beck was released from the detention center on Saturday- she had a combined $7,5000 personal recognizance bond.
If you have any information on Hope's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at (864) 638-4111 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
