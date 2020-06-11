HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Henderson County deputies said the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted fugitive in Hendersonville on Wednesday.
Deputies said the arrest was made on Mills Gap Road in the Edneyville community.
Deputies said Eric Taylor, 39, was wanted by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office for three counts of Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest.
As agents and officers approached the residence, deputies said Taylor fled out the back door. After a lengthy foot chase, Taylor was taken into custody.
Deputies said they also searched the home on Mills Gap Road and seized two additional firearms.
