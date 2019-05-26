HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies were investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Deputies say the shooting on Mountain Creek Road happened around 10:22 p.m. GCSO says at least one person was taken to a local hospital.
Sunday morning, deputies said the victim unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The coroner says they passed away around 3:25 a.m. Their identity remains unknown at this time.
A suspect has been charged in connection to the incident, though deputies have not released their identity.
Both the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Greenville County Coroner's Office are investigating.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.