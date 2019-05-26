GENERIC - Shooting

HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies were investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies say the shooting on Mountain Creek Road happened around 10:22 p.m. GCSO says at least one person was taken to a local hospital. 

Sunday morning, deputies said the victim unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The coroner says they passed away around 3:25 a.m. Their identity remains unknown at this time. 

A suspect has been charged in connection to the incident, though deputies have not released their identity. 

Both the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Greenville County Coroner's Office are investigating. 

