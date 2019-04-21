GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said that one person has died following a shooting altercation at an apartment complex Sunday morning.
According to deputies, they responded to a call around 6:47 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim. They arrived at an apartment complex on Ashe Drive in Greenville County.
Upon arrival, deputies say they located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital.
Unfortunately, he passed away from his injuries at 12:17 p.m.
Later Sunday afternoon, the Greenville County Coroner identified the victim as 32-year-old Joshua Jackson of Uneeda Drive in Greenville.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, April 22.
Deputies say the investigation is underway, and no one has officially been charged in the incident. However, they say there is no threat to the community.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Law enforcement: Suspect, victim in Pickens murder-kidnapping case found dead in NC
Easter bombings: At least 207 dead, 450 injured in multiple church and hotel explosions in Sri Lanka
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.