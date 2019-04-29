GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County deputies say they've charged a 43-year-old man after learning he initiated an altercation that led to his being shot on Anderson Road Saturday afternoon.
According to deputies, they responded to a call around 1 p.m. after learning a man had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, investigators were able to determine a verbal altercation between two roommates led to the shooting.
Through an investigation, deputies learned that Daniel Sanchez-Altamirano, 43, initiated the altercation by throwing knives at the victim.
Deputies say the victim acted in self-defense by firing his gun at Sanchez-Altamirano, hitting him in the leg. The victim did not suffer any injuries.
Sanchez-Altamirano was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Upon his release, he was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.
Deputies have charged him with assault and battery first degree. He is being held on a $15,000 bond.
