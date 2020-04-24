ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are investigating after a person was shot in the arm in Anderson on Friday.
According to ACSO, they were called around 6 p.m. to R Street to investigate a reported shooting. They found the victim and made contact, but public information officer Sgt. JT Foster tells FOX Carolina the victim has withdrawn the complaint and is not assisting with the investigation.
However, an active scene was still set up, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
