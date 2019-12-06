RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- After the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and The U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Task Force called on the public for information on a wanted man, as of December 6 he is in custody, they announced via press release.
26-year-old Michael Robbins is in custody with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department, as of Friday.
Robbins is wanted on several charges:
- Fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle.
- Possession of methamphetamine.
- Possession of marijuana up to half an ounce.
- Breaking and entering.
- Larceny after breaking and entering.
- Damage to personal property.
