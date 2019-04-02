GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Deputies are investigating a house hunting scam that is trending in Greenville County.
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have received several recent cases involving community members searching for housing properties being scammed out of money.
The incidents involve would-be customers looking for properties on “Zillow”.
The victims are then contacted by someone claiming to be a real-estate agent identified as Mr. Gallo who provides the victims with the actual lock-box code at the property they are seeking.
After looking at the property the victims have provided payment to the scammer through various methods after the suspect asked for a “deposit”.
We ask for the people to remain vigilant of this fraudulent scheme and to contact the GCSO at 864-467-5300 if they encounter a similar experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.