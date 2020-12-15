OLD FORT, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies are warning people about a new scam that a woman in that county fell prey to.
Deputies said the victim received a Facebook message from who she thought was one of her friends, advising her of a grant for more than $100,000.
The victim called the number provided in the exchange and told deputies she spoke with someone who identified himself as Agent David Lawrence with the Health and Human Services Department.
Communication with the scammers continued over a few days, and the victim eventually paid money via eBay cards and gave personal information before she realized she had been scammed.
Deputies said their investigation showed that the friend’s Facebook Messenger account had been hacked.
“We want citizens to be aware of this and be aware not to send money or give out personal information unless they know for sure who they’re talking to,” said Capt. Shanon Smith of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office in a news release. “Please do your research. Call your friend and ask if they sent you a Facebook message. Call the given number and ask for proof of who these people are.”
MORE NEWS - Deputies: Girlfriend of man accused of sex crimes involving baby, toddler is chat arrested after child porn found
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.