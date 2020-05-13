MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday there is a new scam circulating in the area.
Deputies said people are receiving emails from phony beer manufacturers asking them to display decals on their vehicles in exchange for payment.
“They are promising to mail a check to that person, and the citizen will pay some for the decals and deposit the remainder,” deputies said, describing how the scam operates.
The fake companies do not delivery on their promise of decals and money back once they receive payment from the victims, deputies said.
“Do not send money or give personal information to someone you do not know,” deputies warned.
Anyone with questions or leads about this scam is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235.
