SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of stealing almost $8,000 from storage units.
Deputies said Monday that Donald Weathers was a person of interest in reference to several burglaries at a storage unit facility between January and March of this year.
On March 29, 2018 deputies said they received word that Weathers may have also been involved in a robbery at a house under construction. The tip said the stolen items may be located at a residence on Candy Lane in Chesnee.
Investigators were able to locate some of the items from the house under construction, along with various items that had been taken from the storage units.
Deputies said investigators were also able to recover other stolen items from storage units in Columbus, N.C., Hendersonville, N.C., and McDowell County, N.C.
Deputies estimate $5,000 to $8,000 in valuables were recovered at the Candy Lane residence and returned to their owners.
A total of ten warrants have been signed against Weathers. They are as follows:
- 1 count grand larceny
- 2 counts burglary second degree
- 1 count receiving stolen goods greater than $2,000
- 6 counts receiving stolen goods less than $2,000
Deputies said Weathers is believed to be driving a either a white Chevrolet Dually truck, or a white 2000 model Ford F-250.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (274-6372) or submit an anonymous tip here.
