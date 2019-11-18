PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Pickens County Coroner announced that a young girl lost her life after being accidentally shot on November 16.
Pickens County deputies said they responded to a home along Shady Grove Road to find the child had already been transported to AnMed Health Cannon Hospital by a personal vehicle.
Detectives and other law enforcement officials immediately traveled to the hospital to begin their investigation. After speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence, detectives learned that family members had been "target practicing" at the home with an array of weapons.
They say a family member was trying to unload their .40 caliber handgun when it accidentally discharged - hitting the 11-year-old girl, who was nearby.
According to the coroner, Kylee Dawn Woods, of Turning Leaf Lane, died on at 2:35 p.m. at the hospital as a result of her injuries.
Deputies say they do not believe any foul play was involved in the incident.
"It appears that this is just a very tragic accident," deputies said in a release.
Sunday night, Dacusville Middle School Principal Wanda Tharpe sent the following to parents:
Dear Parent,
Today, the DMS family was saddened to learn that 6th grade student Kylee Woods has passed away unexpectedly. Kylee was a sweet young lady and will be missed by her friends and her teachers. Kylee always had a smile on her face and was willing to help those around her. Her kindness will never be forgotten as we remember her and her time with us at Dacusville.
I encourage you to talk to your children tonight to offer emotional support and to ensure that they are prepared to return to school tomorrow. On Monday, we will have counselors available at the school for students who need help while grieving the loss of their friend.
Our deepest condolences go out to the Woods family, and I appreciate your prayers and support for our staff and students as we grieve. If you have any questions about how DMS will be helping students this week, please don't hesitate to reach out.
Sincerely,
Wanda Tharpe
Principal
