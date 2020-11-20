CAMPOBELLO, S.C (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Co. deputies say a call for a disturbance with weapons evolved into a high-speed chase Thursday night that took them down the wrong lanes on an interstate highway.
According to a report from SCSO, deputies responded to help Campobello PD officers in the pursuit of a silver Scion car that was reportedly involved in a disturbance with weapons. The report indicates that dispatch told deputies the suspect involved had actively shot at others prior to the chase.
The report says deputies saw the Scion in question run a red light while driving Highway 11 near Asheville Highway, and that deputies quickly started pursuing on Hwy. 11 going toward I-26. The suspect Scion then proceeded to take the off-ramp onto the westbound lanes of I-26, but was traveling eastbound. Deputies were still giving chase as they say the suspect drove through oncoming traffic, with deputies weaving through it themselves. SCSO says at one point, speeds hit 115 miles per hour.
Eventually, the chase ended near the exit to Highway 292 when the suspect car tried to slow down and turn around to go the right direction, but deputies stopped the suspect car by hitting the passenger-side front fender.
Deputies then approached the car, and tried to take the now-identified 28-year-old Jacob Ryan Mims into custody. One deputy maintained lethal cover as they were unable to tell if Mims had any weapons on him still, and SCSO says Mims resisted arrest before the handcuffs were secured.
Mims was then checked out at the hospital to be medically cleared before being taken to the detention center. SCSO charged him with resisting arrest and discovered Mims had an outstanding general sessions bench warrant. Online jail records show he was also charged for driving under suspension with 3rd/subsequent offense, 2nd degree DUI with refused test, and a blue light offense that was his second or subsequent offense. All of those charges were brought against Mims by Campobello PD, and SCSO tacked on another blue light violation - 1st offense with no injury charge against Mims.
As of writing, Mims is still in custody at the county detention center.
We've reached out to Campobello PD for more information about the original incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.