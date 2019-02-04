SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County deputies said Monday that they had detained a man who called 911 to report he thought he killed his wife with a baseball bat.
According to deputies, a man called 911 Sunday afternoon to say his wife was assaulting him with a baseball bat. His story changed, however, and he told dispatchers that he'd taken the bat away from his wife, saying he'd killed her with it.
Deputies arrived at a residence on Furman Street in Enoree around 5 p.m. to find 60-year-old Michael Carl Burton and his wife inside the home.
Burton was detained, while his wife was transported to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.
Deputies attempted to interview Burton at the Sheriff's Office, but he requested an attorney.
A warrant was approved for an attempted murder charge.
Burton remains in the detention facility while the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.