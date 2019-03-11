UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies said a woman was arrested after she reportedly abandoned two dogs, including one that was severely starved.
Deputies said Union Co. Animal Control received a report on March 7 from a neighbor who reported Andrea Holcombe had moved and left two dogs behind, and that one of the dogs appeared to be starving to death.
Animal Control responded to the home on Meansville Road and took possession of the dogs.
One of the dogs, a Rottweiler was emaciated and taken to a veterinary clinic, where deputies said the vet diagnosed the animal with chronic starvation and a body score of one or less.
Holcombe was arrested on March 8 and charged with ill treatment of animals.
