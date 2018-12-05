Oconee County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Oconee County Sheriff's Office arrested a Seneca woman on drug and weapon charges of methamphetamine trafficking after an execution of a search warrant, on Wednesday.
The 46 year old resident of Bent Oak Drive was identified as Michelle Reid. Reid was booked into Oconee County Detention Center around 3:05 pm on a temporary custody order until arrest warrants were obtained on Wednesday.
Operatives with the Sheriff's Office executed controlled buys of narcotics at Reid's residence, deputies reported. The narcotic sells were worked by order of the Sheriff's Office and resulted in a search warrant issued.
During the search, agents discovered methamphetamine and multiple firearms in the residence. Reid was there when the search warrant was executed and taken into custody.
Reid was charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine and four counts of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
