Furman Street scene in Enoree 2-3-2019

Furman Street scene in Enoree (FOX Carolina/ February 3, 2019)

ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies are investigating a reported assault at an Enoree home Sunday evening.

According to SCSO, deputies responded to the home on Furman Street, and a woman was transported to a nearby hospital from there.

As of writing, the woman's condition is unknown.

One person has been detained at the scene by responding deputies, according to SCSO.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.