ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies are investigating a reported assault at an Enoree home Sunday evening.
According to SCSO, deputies responded to the home on Furman Street, and a woman was transported to a nearby hospital from there.
As of writing, the woman's condition is unknown.
One person has been detained at the scene by responding deputies, according to SCSO.
