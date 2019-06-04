SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County deputies said a woman was arrested after she was accused of leaving a child in a hot car at the Seneca Walmart.
It happened on June 1 at the store on Sandifer Blvd.
Per an arrest warrant, Amanda Farkas, 32, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
Deputies said the child was okay.
