GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies confirmed Wednesday an arrest has been made in the September 2018 shooting in Taylors that claimed the life of a Greer man.
The coroner said 25-year-old Eddie Michael Thomas died from multiple gunshot wounds in the Mill Street shooting.
Deputies said they found Thomas lying along Mill Street, covered in blood, just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At 6:49 p.m. on May 8, GCSO identified three suspects, noting that one was taken into custody and the other two were in custody for unrelated charges in Spartanburg County.
Investigators arrested 37-year-old Candiss Marie Robinson, and she has since been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center where she awaits a bond hearing. The other two suspects in custody in Spartanburg County have been identified as cousins: 24-year-old Devageo Talley and 25-year-old Jonathan Antwan Talley.
According to GCSO, investigators learned that Robinson and the Talley cousins were driving a gold Chevy Tahoe on the night of September 6, 2018 when they saw Thomas. Deputies say the trio were familiar with Thomas and lured him into the Tahoe. At some point, a conversation among everyone turned sour, causing Thomas to jump out and run from the three. At that point, deputies say all three fired guns at him, striking him dead.
All three suspects have been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The Talley cousins' date of transfer to the Greenville County Detention Center has yet to be determined.
PREVIOUSLY - Coroner identifies man killed in Taylors shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.