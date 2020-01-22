HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) The Habersham County Sheriff's Office says a woman is facing several charges, including murder and cruelty to children, after an investigation found she was connected to the death of a Toccoa man.
Deputies say they first responded to a Ben Loudermilk Road residence on January 18 around 11:05 p.m. in reference to a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies say they found Joshua Matthew Canady, 37, lying on the floor.
CPR was performed by responding deputies until Habersham County Fire and EMS arrived and took over emergency treatment. Unfortunately, despite the valiant efforts of officials, Canady passed away on scene.
Deputies say 31-year-old Kayla Maria Parker and two juveniles were also at the residence at the time of Canady's death.
An investigation began, and the following day, officials say they obtained warrants against Kayla Parker. She's facing the following charges:
- Murder
- Aggravated Assault
- Tampering with Evidence
- Two Counts of Cruelty to Children
Parker is currently being held at the Habersham County Detention Center.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
