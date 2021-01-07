BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies say a woman previously tied to a death investigation is now facing similar charges herself.
We previously reported that Angela Wamsley and Mark Barnes were both taken into custody in December 2020 after a body was found in the Black Mountain area. Barnes faced a handful of charges along with concealing a death, and on Thursday we would learn from BCSO Wamsley would face the same charge herself.
Aaron Sarver, the public information officer for BCSO, notes Wamsley also could face more felony charges, and that two federal agencies and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are involved. Sarver notes BCSO will refer portions of their investigation to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District along with the county District Attorney's Office.
