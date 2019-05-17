CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Cherokee County deputies say a woman was found shot and killed just after noon on Friday along Massey Drive.
Cherokee County dispatch originally confirmed to FOX Carolina that a female was involved. However, initial details were limited.
During a short press conference around 5:30 p.m., Cherokee County sheriff Steve Mueller provided more information to the press.
According to Mueller, dispatch got the call from Massey Drive that was originally deemed a medical call at 12:11 p.m. EMS was sent at that time.
Mueller says a nearby homeowner found the woman in grass by a chicken coop. Once deputies arrived, they quickly suspected foul play was involved. The woman, who has not yet been identified by the coroner's office, was pronounced on the cene.
Mueller says at this point CCSO does not think this is a random act of violence and that there is a person of interest identified. CCSO is expected to release those details later Friday evening.
