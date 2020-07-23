SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County say a woman was wounded after shots rang out late Wednesday evening.
County dispatch confirmed to us the call came in around 11:40 p.m. from the 2600 block of Whitestone Glendale Road, just off of US-176. We were advised to reach out to a public information officer for SCSO and received more details shortly after.
Master Dep. Tony Ivey tells us the residents were inside a home along the road when they heard multiple gunshots outside. The woman was hit in the lower abdomen and was transported to the hospital via EMS for treatment. Ivey says she was alert and oriented when she was transported.
The home itself was hit four times and so far, Ivey says deputies have found seven spent casings in the driveway. He's promised more updates in the morning, and the investigation is ongoing.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
