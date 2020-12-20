SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a woman is in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Sunday.
FOX Carolina was tipped off to the scene along 172 Pine Ridge Road earlier in the evening, and Master Deputy Tony Ivey confirmed details to us. Ivey says deputies were called there and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and that she was conscious when she was transported to the hospital.
Ivey notes the woman's current condition is unknown right now. Nobody else was hurt and there is no threat to the public.
An investigation is ongoing.
