ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies need your help finding a woman they say used a stolen card to at a gas station last month.
ACSO says the woman used the stolen credit or debit card at the QT on Clemson Boulevard on January 31st. They released surveillance photos of the woman, who was seen wearing a gray hoodie at the time.
Anyone who has information on this case should call 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2020-01675.
