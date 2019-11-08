SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office were called to the Holiday Inn Express on Sha Lane Thursday night in response to a shooting.
Deputies say around 6 p.m. two bail bondsmen from York County were attempting to apprehend a female they say had failed to appear in court on drug charges.
According to deputies, the bail bondsmen said as the suspect attempted to leave the hotel, they tried to apprehend her but she made it to a vehicle.
Deputies say while fleeing in her vehicle, the woman nearly hit one of the bail bondsmen who was on foot, and responded by firing several shots at the suspect's car.
David Brooks, a man staying at the hotel, said he was sitting on a tailgate eating pizza with co-workers when they heard four gunshots ring out.
Brooks said a car immediately sped off after the gunshots.
When Brooks and co-workers went to see what happened, he said they found shell casings on the ground.
According to deputies, the vehicle the woman fled in was recovered in the parking lot of Ingles at Asheville Highway and Springfield Road. Deputies say the vehicle had only been struck one time in the rear tire and there was no evidence that the suspect had been injured in any way.
Deputies say at this time, they believe the woman has fled the state.
Deputies say the case remains under investigation.
