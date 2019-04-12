GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office have identified the woman whose skeletal remains were discovered at a property on Lakeside Road back on March 29.
Greenville County deputies said they were called to the home in the 100 block of Lakeside Road around 4:18 p.m.
At the time, Mike Ellis, chief deputy coroner with the Greenville County Coroner's Office, said a homeowner's dog brought multiple pieces of remains to the owner, prompting the owner to call deputies to investigate.
Cadaver dogs were brought in to search for any more evidence and all the remains collected were taken to a lab for further forensic investigation.
On Friday, April 12, the coroner's office said the remains found were those of Shannon Pinson, a 45-year-old female.
The coroner does not yet know how or where she died.
The cause and manner of death are still pending further investigation as well.
Deputies said they've learned Pinson did live in Greenville County. She was lase seen on December 9, 2018 but deputies said no one has reported her missing.
Anyone who can give more information on Pinson or her disappearance is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
