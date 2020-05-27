Drive-by shooting scene on Churchill Circle in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent one victim to the hospital late Wednesday evening.

GCSO says they responded to the call on Churchill Circle just before 10 p.m. Deputies reported finding the woman suffering at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

There is no suspect information as of writing.

Anyone with details is urged to leave a tip at 23-CRIME.

