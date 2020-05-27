GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent one victim to the hospital late Wednesday evening.
GCSO says they responded to the call on Churchill Circle just before 10 p.m. Deputies reported finding the woman suffering at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
There is no suspect information as of writing.
Anyone with details is urged to leave a tip at 23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.