RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A 51-year-old woman has been reported in Rutherford County, and deputies are asking the public's help in locating her, according to a press release.
Sarah Marilyn Adair was last seen on December 8, in the area of Forest City. She has blue eyes, brown hair, and is around 5 ft 9 in. Deputies say she was driving a blue or gray 2008 Pontiac G6 with a license plate listing TBN-2098.
Anyone with information on Adair's location, is asked to contact Detective Wallace at 828-286-2911.
